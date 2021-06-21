First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 40,702 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,924,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,702 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $940,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.24. 87,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,671. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

