First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 428,323 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428,323 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Analog Devices worth $552,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.32. 112,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,195. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

