First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 475,856 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475,856 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of The Travelers Companies worth $496,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $3.64 on Monday, reaching $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

