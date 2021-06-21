First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 696,736 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696,736 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.82% of W. R. Berkley worth $377,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. 5,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,800. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

