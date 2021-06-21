First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,966 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $40.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $712.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

