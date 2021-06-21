First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading 15.6% Higher

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) traded up 15.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 4,898,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 750,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.