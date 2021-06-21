First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) versus NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Head to Head Analysis

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NASB Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.73 $12.16 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NASB Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 22.41% 8.56% 0.76%

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

