Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.21. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.47. 276,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

