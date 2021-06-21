Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Fisker worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $3,717,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR opened at $17.65 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

