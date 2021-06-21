Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.17 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,313 shares of company stock worth $18,128,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

