Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Flex worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,123,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,893,000 after acquiring an additional 622,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $170,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,762 shares of company stock worth $3,826,200. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.