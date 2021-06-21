Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103.24 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $7.66 or 0.00023542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $325.01 million and approximately $103.24 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00052509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00121410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00159324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,353.35 or 0.99432528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

