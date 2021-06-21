Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE FLO opened at $23.73 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.