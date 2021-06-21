Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) vs. Stem (NYSE:STEM) Financial Contrast

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% Stem N/A N/A N/A

24.9% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 8.91 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.04 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flux Power and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.84%. Stem has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.51%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Stem.

Summary

Flux Power beats Stem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Athena stabilizes the grid, reduces carbon emissions, and solves renewable intermittency across the network of distributed energy storage systems. The company serves customers, including Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. Stem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

