Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

