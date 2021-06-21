Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLYW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

