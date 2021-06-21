Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.