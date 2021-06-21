FOAM Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $28,776.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00690890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00081204 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,563,683 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

