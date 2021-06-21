Folder Protocol Price Tops $1.25 on Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $780,319.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.