Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 392 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.82 on Monday, reaching $421.59. The stock had a trading volume of 303,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

