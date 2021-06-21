Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

