Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.11 Million

Analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post $122.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $122.20 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $113.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $478.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FORR opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.