Fortinet’s (FTNT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded up $4.06 on Monday, hitting $237.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,281. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $238.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.