ForTube (FOR) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $12.18 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars.

