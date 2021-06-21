Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FVI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE FVI remained flat at $C$7.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 305,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

