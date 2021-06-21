Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $291.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $298.60 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $141.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

