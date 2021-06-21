Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 578.50 ($7.56). Approximately 567,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 314,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577 ($7.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.87.

About Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

