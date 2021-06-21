Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $916,675.75

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $916,675.75 and approximately $77,111.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 521,643,977 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

