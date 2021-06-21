Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,150 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,009,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 127,083 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.83. 349,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,533,117. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

