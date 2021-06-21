Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 179,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

