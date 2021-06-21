Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,275 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74.

