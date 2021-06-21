Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.66. 371,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,303. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.72 and a 1-year high of $391.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

