Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,767 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,767 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.84. 4,013,644 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.