FSBT API Token (FSBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,515.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $138,135.79 and approximately $40,515.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 110.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

