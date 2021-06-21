FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Up 4.4%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) shares were up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 63,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 90,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.
About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)
FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.