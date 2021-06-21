FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Up 4.4%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) shares were up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 63,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 90,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. Analysts anticipate that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

