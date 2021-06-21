Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 112,183 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 888,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,869. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.