Furucombo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $283,448.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $283,448.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00113374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00138607 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,300.32 or 0.99452780 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

