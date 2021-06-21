Fuse Network Market Cap Hits $3.31 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $389,999.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00116755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00149113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,425.74 or 0.99850926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

