Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.99 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Fusion has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and $25.99 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31,076.55 or 0.99300457 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,744,275 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.