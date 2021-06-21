Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,054.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and last traded at GBX 2,994.23 ($39.12), with a volume of 299402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,589.28. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 46.02.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

