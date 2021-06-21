FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $159.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $162.82. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.