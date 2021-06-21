FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Blucora, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blucora in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,749.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blucora by 30.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.