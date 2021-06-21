FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Centene Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.69 on Monday. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

