FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

