FY2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

AVB stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,579,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.