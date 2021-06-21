FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Boosted by B. Riley

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colony Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNY. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,906,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

