FY2021 EPS Estimates for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CureVac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.34. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.30. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

