FY2021 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CONE opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

