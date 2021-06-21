FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lifted by KeyCorp

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $298.36 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $77,857,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

