FY2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Reduced by Analyst

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

